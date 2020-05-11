Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

The massive success of Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 has paved the way for another movie – Alita: Battle Angel 2. Another reason for fans why they are ardently looking for another movie is that the second movie will also be directed by James Cameron, whose movies like Avatar and Titanic created huge waves of success in the global box office.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official confirmation. In April 2020, Christoph Waltz stated that he had not heard any discussions about a potential sequel to the film, and thought the possibility was unlikely following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox as it may not have fit in with the Disney brand.

However, we still remember that Avatar director, James Cameron and the Spy Kids director, Robert Rodriguez said that they had plans for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future. "It's Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be "Alita: Fallen Angel" and then Alita... you know "Avenging Angel" and then Alita whatever. I mean, that's assuming we make some money," James Cameron said earlier.

As of now, Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official plot. According to the latest reports, Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for second movie. Good news is that the actors from the first movie will be reprising their roles. However, we can expect to see Alita's journey in Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem's survivor, and the real motives of Nova and fans can also see the Vengeful Alita in the upcoming film because of Hugo's demise.

Rosa Salazar has revealed that she is ready to play Alita in Alita: Battle Angel 2. But she said that she has no idea about the script or plot or its development. Along with Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz is highly expected to return in the sequel as Dr Dyson Ido. Mahershala Ali as Vector, Keenan Johnson as Hugo, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Eiza Gonzalez as Nyssaina.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the release date on the Hollywood movies.

