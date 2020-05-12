Randeep Hooda misses shoot life, shares throwback photo

Left Menu
Just like many other Bollywood stars, actor Randeep Hooda too on Tuesday shared a throwback photo and said that he misses the actor's life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:25 IST
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda (Image couretsy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Just like many other Bollywood stars, actor Randeep Hooda too on Tuesday shared a throwback photo and said that he misses the actor's life. Sharing a monochrome photograph of himself, the actor wrote on Twitter: "Missing this!. Bored of being myself" followed by many hashtags like 'actors life,' 'actor,' 'movie' and so on.

In the shared picture, the 43-year-old star looks well-groomed with neatly done hair. The picture is a selfie of the actor where he is seen posing in front of the vanity van with the label 'Hair and Makeup.'

The growing fear of coronavirus has halted many entertainment shootings and productions. Many actors are following the lockdown guidelines as a measure to combat the spread of the contagion and are staying back at home. However, being active on social media, some stars have also expressed how they miss the shooting life.

Recently, actor Shahid Kapoor stated that he is missing the shooting set of his upcoming film 'Jersey,' and posted a picture, in which he is seen in his character look from the sports-drama. Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, in one of her throwback series, mentioned that she is 'missing the madness' of shooting. (ANI)

