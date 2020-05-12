International Nurses Day: Mumbai Police thanks nurses with 'Munnabhai' twist

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Mumbai Police extended a thank you message to all the nurses but with a twist from Sanjay Dutt starrer 2003 comedy-drama 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' Mumbai Police put out a post on Twitter with an adorable illustration of a nurse, saying "Thank you Sister" along with a popular dialogue from the movie, "Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! Thank you! Nurse mamu log ko bhi apna thank you bolna!"

Mumbai Police's Twitter account is known for its quirky tweets and information with hilarious twists. The handle has been sharing heart-warming videos with important messages or pop culture memes that throw in the right advice amid the COVID-19 spread. Earlier, while spreading awareness in its signature filmy style, Mumbai Police's Twitter team had used the reference of Chris Hemsworth's Netflix film 'Extraction,' and urged people to not venture out during the lockdown without a valid reason. (ANI)