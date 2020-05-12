Left Menu
As Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra rom-com 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' clocked three years of its release, the two got nostalgic and shared throwback pictures and videos from the flick.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:06 IST
Ayushmann, Parineeti get nostalgic as 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' clocks 3 years
Throwback picture shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra rom-com 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' clocked three years of its release, the two got nostalgic and shared throwback pictures and videos from the flick. Reminiscing about his character in the movie and the shoot in Calcutta, Khurrana said that the film will always be special for him. He wrote, "Abhimanyu Bubla Roy was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia. The box office didn't pamper this gem but this film will always be special."

Sharing another picture in the same post that featured his co-star Parinneti in the 2017 flick, he wrote, "This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad for all the love. tiin saal ho ge . .... ... #MeriPyaariBindu." Parineeti also shared a couple of behind the screens videos and pictures in an Instagram post. One of the videos featured the two dancing, while it was raining, and the other was from the shoot where the 'Pehla Nasha' song played in the background.

In the caption accompanying the post, she recalled the song 'Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi' crooned by her for the movie. She wrote," It's been 3 years, but the climax of this film still gives me heartache. I can't listen to my own song #MaanaKiHumYaarNahi without my stomach doing a flip. If you have ever experienced a broken heart, well then, this film..." "#MeriPyaariBindu did not get love at the BO, but its the most special film. Kolkata, the 90s, dost, baarish aur music. Sigh... " she added.

Helmed by Akshay Roy, and written by Suprotim Sengupta,' Meri Pyaari Bindu' portrays the story of a successful writer Abhimanyu Roy, battling a writer's block, who returns to his roots to write an old-fashioned love story. (ANI)

