Dharmendra Deol shares affectionate video of cow caressing newborn baby calf

Finding happiness in small things, just a day after expressing his love for animals, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Tuesday shared an adorable video of a 'mama cow' caressing newborn baby calf in a social media post amid the quarantine. The 84-year-old actor put out the extremely adorable video on Twitter featuring mama cow and baby calf. The video shows the cow that gave birth to the baby calf last night. The cow is seen affectionately caressing the baby calf by licking it.

The video has been shot in the 'Sholay' star's farmhouse. The actor earlier shared in a video that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced. Along with the video, the 'Dharam Veer' star tweeted, "congratulations, Kal raat,bachhda diya meri sahiwal gaye ne . Mujhe bhi paas nehin aane deti . Iss bachhde ki dadi ko, main Baini sahib near Sahnewal se le kar aya thaa. Every mother is protective for her newly born baby.i am extremely happy with these beautiful people."

The post on the micro-blogging site garnered more than 7.7 k likes within an hour of being posted. The seasonal star's daughter Esha Deol was quick to comment on the post. She wrote, "So sweet god bless." Meanwhile, Deol Sr has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

On Monday, the star shared a picture where he is seen affectionately hugging a baby calf while the calf reciprocates stretching its neck out. Earlier, Dharmendra through a video message also extended his "love and prayers" to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)