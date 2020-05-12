Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Deol shares affectionate video of cow caressing newborn baby calf

Finding happiness in small things, just a day after expressing his love for animals, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Tuesday shared an adorable video of a 'mama cow' caressing newborn baby calf in a social media post amid the quarantine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:47 IST
Dharmendra Deol shares affectionate video of cow caressing newborn baby calf
Dharmendra Deol and baby calf (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Finding happiness in small things, just a day after expressing his love for animals, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Tuesday shared an adorable video of a 'mama cow' caressing newborn baby calf in a social media post amid the quarantine. The 84-year-old actor put out the extremely adorable video on Twitter featuring mama cow and baby calf. The video shows the cow that gave birth to the baby calf last night. The cow is seen affectionately caressing the baby calf by licking it.

The video has been shot in the 'Sholay' star's farmhouse. The actor earlier shared in a video that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced. Along with the video, the 'Dharam Veer' star tweeted, "congratulations, Kal raat,bachhda diya meri sahiwal gaye ne . Mujhe bhi paas nehin aane deti . Iss bachhde ki dadi ko, main Baini sahib near Sahnewal se le kar aya thaa. Every mother is protective for her newly born baby.i am extremely happy with these beautiful people."

The post on the micro-blogging site garnered more than 7.7 k likes within an hour of being posted. The seasonal star's daughter Esha Deol was quick to comment on the post. She wrote, "So sweet god bless." Meanwhile, Deol Sr has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

On Monday, the star shared a picture where he is seen affectionately hugging a baby calf while the calf reciprocates stretching its neck out. Earlier, Dharmendra through a video message also extended his "love and prayers" to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi announces USD 265 billion fiscal stimulus, second largest in Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced USD 265 billion fiscal stimulus to deal with COVID-19 situation in the country. The package is the second largest in Asia after Japan. I announce a special economic package today. This will ...

Chinese coronavirus vaccine could be tested, manufactured in Canada

Chinas CanSino Biologics Inc, the company behind one of the few coronavirus vaccine candidates already in clinical trials, is collaborating with Canadas National Research Council to pave the way for future trials in Canada, the research cou...

Five new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, elaborate testing arrangements being made: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 PTI With active COVID-19 cases touching 32 as five more people tested positive on Tuesday, the Kerala government said it was making elaborate arrangements for testing those coming back by road, rail, flights and s...

Doctors and nurses died as Iran ignored virus concerns

They are regarded as heroes, their fallen colleagues as martyrs. But for doctors and nurses still dealing with Irans growing number of coronavirus infections, such praise rings hollow. While crippling sanctions imposed by the US left Iran i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020