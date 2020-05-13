Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Kapoor shares boomerang as he is 'bored in the house'

To kill the boredom amid the coronavirus induced lockdown, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a boomerang featuring American rapper Tyga's famous quarantine song 'Bored in the house.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:26 IST
Arjun Kapoor shares boomerang as he is 'bored in the house'
Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

To kill the boredom amid the coronavirus induced lockdown, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a boomerang featuring American rapper Tyga's famous quarantine song 'Bored in the house.' The 34-year-old star put out a video on Instagram sporting an intriguing cap with cat eyes. The video starts with the 'Bored in the house' track while the 'Gunday' star is seen shirtless as he nods his head in sync with the tune.

Arjun expressed that he is bored in the house and he's got eyes on his fans. "I Got my eyes (all of em ) on you ." along with a winking emoji. The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 41k views within just thirty-six minutes of being posted.

Lately, the star has been keeping his fans updated on his quarantine activities through his social media handles amid the harsh times. On Monday, Arjun shared pictures of the script of the 'Ishaqzaade' along with some scribbled notes from 8 years ago and celebrated the 8-year completion of the movie's release. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Chanel says increasing prices on handbags, small leather goods

French luxury house Chanel said on Wednesday it was increasing prices on its handbags and some small leather goods worldwide to take into account a rise in the cost of raw materials amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an emailed statement res...

Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support- official

Egypt is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a second bundle of financial support after receiving 2.8 billion in emergency financing, the central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday.Asked about a Bloomberg News report that ...

8-year old boy in Kerala petitions police against sister, others for not playing with him

An eight-year old boy stumped police here with a strange complaint - seeking arrest of five girls, including his elder sister, for bullying and not playing with him during the COVID-19 lockdown. They are making fun of me because I am a boy....

Maruti board approves supply of Vitara Brezza to Toyota

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said its board has approved supply of a derivative of compact SUV Vitara Brezza to Toyota Kirloskar Motor which will then sell the vehicle under its own brand name. This will result in incremental sales ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020