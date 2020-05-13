Left Menu
Salman Khan denies his production house is casting for any film right now

Salman Khan and his production house Salman Khan Films (SKF) are not currently casting for any film under their banner, clarified the megastar on Wednesday.

Updated: 13-05-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:16 IST
Salman Khan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Salman Khan and his production house Salman Khan Films (SKF) are not currently casting for any film under their banner, clarified the megastar on Wednesday. Issuing an official statement, the 54-year-old star clarified that he has not hired any casting director for the purpose and urged people to not to trust the rumours.

He also requested not to trust any emails or messages that the people may receive with such claims. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star put out a statement on Twitter that read, "This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose.

In the statement, the 'Bharat' star issued a warning and said that strict legal action will be taken against those who are circulating such rumours. "Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner. SLK," the statement continued. Along with the statement, Salman appealed to his fans to not to trust on rumours. He wrote, " Mat Karo rumours pe trust.... " and advised them to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak with hashtag #staysafe

The 'Sultan' actor is staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced. (ANI)

