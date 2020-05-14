Katee Sackhoff to return as Bo-Katan for 'The Mandalorian S2'

Actor Katee Sackhoff is set to reprise her "Star Wars" character of Bo-Katan Kryze in the second season of the Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian" . Sackhoff had earlier voiced the character in animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" .

Bo-Katan was first introduced in the fourth season of the series as a member of Death Watch, a Mandalorian terror outfit. When the Mandalorians are later taken over by former Sith apprentice Darth Maul, Bo-Katan works with Ahsoka Tano to free her people at the end of the "Clone Wars", and becomes Mandalore's regent.

The second season of "The Mandalorian" , a spin-off series in the "Star Wars" universe, is set to drop on the streaming service in October. The show is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

"Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte..