Olivier Assayas working on 'Irma Vep' series

French filmmaker Olivier Assayas has announced that he is adapting a TV series out of his 1996 feature "Irma Vep" . The movie, which was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival, starred Hong Kong actor Maggie Cheung in the lead.

The story followed the disasters that break out when a middle-aged French film director attempts to remake Louis Feuillade's classic silent film serial 'Les Vampires'. Cheung had played herself in the movie. During an interview with IndieWire, Assayas said the TV series is being backed by studio A24.

"I've been working on that project which will keep me busy with writing for a while," the director said, adding that he is currently penning the episodes of the series. Assayas is best known for making critically-acclaimed films such as "Clouds of Sils Maria" and "Personal Shopper" . His last release was "The Wasp Network" , featuring Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Wagner Moura, and Gael Garcia Bernal.