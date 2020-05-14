Dakota Johnson in talks for Olivia Wilde's next 'Don't Worry Darling'

Actor Dakota Johnson is in negotiations to board the star-studded cast of Olivia Wilde's directorial "Don't Worry Darling". If the deal goes through, the 30-year-old actor will star alongside the likes of Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine, reported Variety.

Wilde, who made her directing debut with 2019's "Booksmart" , will also feature in the new movie in a supporting role. Described as a "psychological thriller", the film is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

The script was penned by Shane and Carey Van Dyke of "The Silence" fame. Katie Silberman, who collaborated with Wilde on "Booksmart" , is adapting the screenplay. The project has been set up at New Line with Wilde and Silberman producing alongside Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. Catherine Hardwicke, Shane and Carey Van Dyke will serve as executive producers.