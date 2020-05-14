Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kajol, Ajay, Akshay and others relive '90s on Twitter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:26 IST
Kajol, Ajay, Akshay and others relive '90s on Twitter

The nostalgia about the '90s is up in the air with actors such as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan all recalling their favourite movies from the decade on Twitter. The microblogging site has started a new campaign where it asked celebrities to name their favourite movies from the '90s while tagging others for the same. Twitter has also launched a new emoji to commemorate the era.

"First up, what’s your favourite ‘90s movie? Respond with #90sLove #BackToThe90s or #90sNostalgia and tag five friends to continue the conversation. And look who's kicking it off - '90s sweetheart herself @itsKajolD !" read the post from Twitter India. To this Kajol replied, "Love this @TwitterIndia . My favourite movies are 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' & 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and I’m tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @TanishaaMukerji @iamsrk Tell me yours!" Ajay reminisced about his 1998 movie "Zakhm" from the era as he tagged Akshay and Abhishek for the challenge.

"So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove" he tweeted. In his reply to Ajay, Akshay tweeted, "Thank you @ajaydevgn ...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be 'Sangharsh' and 'Andaz Apna Apna'. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove" Abhishek said his father, Amitabh Bachchan's "Agneepath" was his favourite movie from the decade. "Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90’s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove" he replied to Ajay.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was nominated by Akshay, wrote, "Hey Akshay ! I owe my journey in cinema to the 90s ! My favourite films in that decade are #HumAapkehaikaun and #Lamhe ( not including my most favourite #DDLJ as I worked on it)" PTI RB RB.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Doctor suicide case: Delhi court extends till May 18 police custody of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till May 18 the police custody of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month. The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh had allegedly c...

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors: PM Narendra Modi.

Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors PM Narendra Modi....

U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to escape anti-corruption lawsuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday handed President Donald Trump a setback, rejecting his bid to end a lawsuit that accused him of violating anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution with his ownership of a hotel in Washington while...

Homesick hockey players request Rijiju to restart training, minister assures controlled resumption

Lack of training is an obvious concern but Indias hockey players are also feeling homesick and they made that known to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who assured them of a controlled resumption of practice soon in an online interaction on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020