Luca Guadagnino set to direct ‘Scarface’ reboot written by Coen brothers

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 11:04 IST
Universal Picutres has roped in “Call Me By Your Name” filmmaker Luca Guadagnino to direct “Scarface” reboot. The latest version of the script is penned by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio. According to Deadline, David Ayer and Antoine Fuqua were previously attached to direct the long gestating project.

This is the third imagining of the gangster story. The first “Scarface”, set in Chicago, released in 1932. It was directed by Howard Hawks. The second film was based in Miami and starred Al Pacino as Cuban gangster Tony Montana. The latest film will be set in Los Angeles. It will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will executive produce alongside Marco Marabito. Guadagnino is also working on the sequel to his Oscar-nominated movie “Call Me By Your Name”, titled “Find Me”, with the original stars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer returning.

