Percy Jackson series in the works at Disney Plus

A live-action series based on Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson novels is in development at Disney Plus

Riordan and his wife Becky announced the project on Twitter and said the show will follow the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series. “We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with ‘The Lightning Thief’ in season one. "Rest assured that Becky and I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show,” he said in a statement posted on the social media platform. “The Lightning Thief” and the second book in the series, “Sea of Monsters”, were previously adapted as feature films

The movies featured Logan Lerman as the title character, a boy who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon, and Alexandra Daddario as another demigod, Annabeth. The five-book series also comprises of “The Titan’s Curse,” “The Battle of the Labyrinth,” and “The Last Olympian.” PTI SHDSHD