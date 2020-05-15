'The Good Fight' renewed for S5 at CBS All Access

CBS All Access has given a season five order for hit legal drama "The Good Fight" . The streamer has also announced that the show's fourth season will conclude with episode seven on May 28. The three remaining episodes will not be shot after their production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Deadline.

Created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson, the show is both a spin-off and a sequel to hit series "The Good Wife" , which aired on CBS network. Julie McNamara, executive vp and head of programming at CBS All Access, said "The Good Fight" remains one of the "most beloved and critically acclaimed original series" of the streamer, having witnessed a "tremendous response from fans" during the current season.

"While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it’s a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. "We can’t wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five," she added.

The show features an ensemble cast of Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Audra McDonald, Michael Sheen, Zach Grenier and John Larroquette..