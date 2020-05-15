Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will carry lessons from lockdown to fatherhood: Sumeet Vyas

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:28 IST
Will carry lessons from lockdown to fatherhood: Sumeet Vyas

Actor Sumeet Vyas says lessons from the lockdown and the way human beings have to rethink their lives will help him in his journey of becoming a father soon. Last month, Sumeet and actor-wife Ekta Kaul, who got married in 2018, announced they are expecting.

The "Veere Di Wedding" actor said the way people lived their lives will have to be reset, thanks to the nation-wide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. "If we are not able to learn lessons from this lockdown as human beings, then this would be a failed exercise. This has happened for a reason, spend time with each other, ourselves, question how we went about things.

"How we wanted to consume everything nature had to offer without anything to give in return. That's the biggest lesson that I'm learning. I'm sure that'll help me as a parent when I move on to that journey," Sumeet told PTI. The actor says the lockdown has come as a "boon" for the couple at a time when they're about to turn parents.

"Fortunately for us, it has come out as a boon because we both were always keeping busy and didn't get enough time to spend with each other. This turned out at a time when we needed to spend time together and we got to." The actor is now gearing up for his latest, "Official Bhootiyagiri". The Arre original horror comedy series is currently streaming on MX Player. Sumeet says horror comedy is a "tricky genre" where writers and actors have to tread on the thin line of justifying both the genres without overdoing one.

"It was a harder task this season as we weren't just doing regular comedy but horror comedy. So we were trying to make sure parts which are scary should come out as authentic horror so that the comedy works. "When you see someone getting scared, that reaction is what is funny. It wasn't easy... I was essentially trying to make sure, along with the writers, to keep the sanctity of the script as much as we can." The actor, known for his extensive work on digital platforms, especially his slice of life projects with long-time collaborators TVF, feels the way content and it's consumption is changing rapidly, an artiste has to keep up with times.

Sumeet says it's not just comedy which runs a risk of getting dated, but all genres. "What we felt was emotional ten years ago may not be effective that much today. Recently I was watching the old 'Agneepath', which had affected me to another level when Amitabh Bachchan ran through the fire, but today when I watch the same film, it seems un-relatable.

"Because everything has changed so much, genre of acting, the way people consume entertainment. Same with comedy. There was a time when it was in your face, was louder and people liked it. But today they don't like it. Comedy is constantly evolving and we have got to keep up with the times," he added..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Fresh case of COVID-19 in HP, state virus tally 76

Shimla, May 15 PTI&#160;Himachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 76, officials said. The patient had recently returned to Una from Mohali in Punjab and was kept und...

Arunachal Pradesh state transport bus service to start from May 18

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to resume state transport bus service to various destinations from May 18 next, an official said here on Friday. The decision was taken in view of the huge demand for public transport to ferry st...

Turkey detains 38 over suspected links to armed attack - governor

Turkish authorities have detained 38 people including the local head of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP in relation to an armed attack which killed two people in the eastern province of Van, governors office said on Friday. The...

Swami Mukundananda launches expansion of JKYog Worldwide headquarters

New Delhi India, May 15 ANINewsVoir Founder of the yogic system, Yoga for the Body, Mind, and Soul and international authority on mind management, Swami Mukundananda, announced the expansion of the JKYog Worldwide Headquarters, the Radha Kr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020