Anil Kapoor remembers beginning of Malang's journey

Days after catching up on a group video call with his 'Malang' co-stars, actor Anil Kapoor on Friday said that he misses the team. The actor took to Twitter to post a throwback picture with the cast and the director Mohit Suri and also announced the Netflix premiere of the film.

The picture featured Kapoor and Suri with actors Disha Patani, Kunal Khemu, and Aditya Roy Kapur. "This is where the Malang journey started and now it's out on Netflix... missing you guys... @mohit11481#AdityaRoyKapur@kunalkemmu @DishPatani," the 'Mr India' actor tweeted.

Earlier last week, Kapoor, Khemu, Patani, and Kapur were seen catching up with each other over a group video call. (ANI)