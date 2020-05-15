Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's unreal: Jennifer Connelly on 'Top Gun: Maverick'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:47 IST
It's unreal: Jennifer Connelly on 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Jennifer Connelly is excited about her upcoming movie "Top Gun: Maverick" , co-starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, and the actor says she has seen portions of the film, that were "unreal". The movie, directed by Joesph Kosinski, is a sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" . Cruise is reprising his role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the action drama feature.

Connelly is essaying the role of Penny Benjamin, Maverick's love interest, who is a single mother and owner of a bar. The 49-year-old actor talked about the much-awaited movie during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Having seen some of the footage of the flying sequences, it’s unreal. They were all really presented with quite a challenge and it’s pretty extraordinary what they did," Connelly said. The actor particularly praised Cruise for setting "the bar really high" when it comes to doing action.

"What I observed was that he’s someone who is really passionate about just doing the best that he can possibly do and making the best thing he can possibly make in every moment. He doesn’t let any opportunity go by," Connelly added. "Top Gun: Maverick" was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 24 worldwide but Paramount Pictures decided to delay it till December in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The movie will also feature Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan lashes out at Congress, says it should be sensitive towards migrant labourers

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday lashed out at the Congress and said that it should be sensitive towards issues being faced by migrant labourers. Congress-ruled states are not taking back mi...

Free movement across Italy to be allowed from June 3 -draft decree

Italy is set to allow free travel across the country from June 3, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters on Friday, as the government moves to unwind the coronavirus lockdown and revive the battered economy.Rigid restrictions were impo...

Gwyneth Paltrow pens down birthday note for daughter Apple

As her daughter, Apple turned 16 today, actor Gwyneth Paltrow penned down a note for her darling. Paltrow took to Instagram to post Apples pictures and added the note in her caption.She began the post by expressing her feelings for her daug...

Fresh case of COVID-19 in HP, state virus tally 76

Shimla, May 15 PTI&#160;Himachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 76, officials said. The patient had recently returned to Una from Mohali in Punjab and was kept und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020