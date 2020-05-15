Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Pratt jokes dishes on having cravings during wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy

With a new baby on the way, American actor Chris Pratt is making jokes about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:49 IST
Chris Pratt jokes dishes on having cravings during wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

With a new baby on the way, American actor Chris Pratt is making jokes about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star recently sat down for a virtual chat with Extra, where he addressed his life as he prepares to welcome a second child.

When asked whether any cravings have appeared, the former 'Parks and Recreation' star teased: "Yes, me, it's been tough." He said, "Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like them so much."

The 'Jurassic World' star who stares a 7-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris, then recalled recently gaining some perspective in regard to Schwarzenegger's pregnancy after complaining of his own ailments. The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star said, "I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I've gained a little weight in quarantine and she just sweetly looked at me. I was like, 'Oh, right, right. I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'"

Just like many others, Pratt also had to undergo an at-home haircut due to salons and parlours being closed down around the country to avoid the COVID-19 spread. Luckily, Schwarzenegger recently stepped in to help.

He said, "I was like 'Cast Away' about three days ago, but Katherine ripped out the buzzers, the clippers and I had to just take it down. She did a pretty good job, she's good. Everyone's like, 'Alright, Katherine, you need to do my hair,' and I'm like, 'I don't think you understand how this quarantine works. She's not coming to your house to do your hair.'" (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav jokes about economic package

Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a dig at the Atmanirbhar economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that self-reliance and loans do not go together. The opposition leader posted a make-belie...

Spain quarantines overseas travellers as coronavirus death toll pace slows

Spain started imposing a quarantine on incoming overseas travellers on Friday and added new restrictions to international traffic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the countrys daily death toll drops.From Friday, people arriving f...

EXCLUSIVE-Review contradicts Boris Johnson on claims he ordered an early lockdown at UK care homes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britains parliament on Wednesday that his government moved swiftly to protect the countrys vulnerable care homes. Under increasing pressure to defend his record on fighting Covid-19, he said We brought in t...

Austria's Swiss and Liechtenstein borders to fully reopen on June 15

Austria has struck the same border-opening agreement with Switzerland and Liechtenstein as the one it previously announced with Germany, to fully allow travel from June 15, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.We have reached a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020