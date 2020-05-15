Chris Pratt jokes dishes on having cravings during wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy

With a new baby on the way, American actor Chris Pratt is making jokes about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star recently sat down for a virtual chat with Extra, where he addressed his life as he prepares to welcome a second child.

When asked whether any cravings have appeared, the former 'Parks and Recreation' star teased: "Yes, me, it's been tough." He said, "Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like them so much."

The 'Jurassic World' star who stares a 7-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris, then recalled recently gaining some perspective in regard to Schwarzenegger's pregnancy after complaining of his own ailments. The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star said, "I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I've gained a little weight in quarantine and she just sweetly looked at me. I was like, 'Oh, right, right. I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'"

Just like many others, Pratt also had to undergo an at-home haircut due to salons and parlours being closed down around the country to avoid the COVID-19 spread. Luckily, Schwarzenegger recently stepped in to help.

He said, "I was like 'Cast Away' about three days ago, but Katherine ripped out the buzzers, the clippers and I had to just take it down. She did a pretty good job, she's good. Everyone's like, 'Alright, Katherine, you need to do my hair,' and I'm like, 'I don't think you understand how this quarantine works. She's not coming to your house to do your hair.'" (ANI)