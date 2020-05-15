Left Menu
Charlize Theron shares throwback picture with daughter Jackson on 'Mad Max: Fury Road' set

Academy Award-winning actor Charlize Theron recently looked back on her first year as a mom with a throwback photo from the set of 'Mad Max

Updated: 15-05-2020 18:51 IST
Charlize Theron (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Academy Award-winning actor Charlize Theron recently looked back on her first year as a mom with a throwback photo from the set of 'Mad Max: Fury Road.' According to People magazine, the 44-year-old star put pot a rare picture on Instagram that shows her 8-year-old daughter Jackson laid on the actor's chest on the set of the action movie, which marks its five-year anniversary on Friday.

Theron wrote alongside the sweet snap: "I became a mom right before we started shooting, and jokingly wrote, "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'" The star's costumer, Inge Hough, is also featured in the photo.

The 'Bombshell' star rarely shares photos of her children. She last shared a photo of her daughter during the summer of last year during a family vacation. The Oscar winner captioned the snap, "We don't wanna leaves "

Before that, the only image of Jackson, whom she adopted in 2012, and August, whom she adopted in 2015, on the actor's feed was one posted on the World Adoption Day in 2016. Theron spoke about adopting her children in an interview with NPR, In December 2019.

The 'Fate of the Furious' actor said. "I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be. So I wasn't specific with anything. ... In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that's where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American." She further told the outlet, "Everything that I hoped would happen during my adoption process did happen because these two babies were meant to be in my life -- and they're my children." (ANI)

