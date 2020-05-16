Jessica Alba boards Netflix action movie ‘Trigger Warning’

Hollywood star Jessica Alba is set to play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming action-thriller "Trigger Warning". According to Variety, "Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts" helmer Mouly Surya is directing the movie from a script penned by Josh Olson and John Brancato. Production company Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing the project. Alba is also serving as executive producer

In the film, Alba will play a troubled veteran who inherits her grandfather's bar and is faced with a moral dilemma after discovering the truth behind his untimely death

As per the publication, the streaming giant is planning to start a franchise with the film. Alba can currently be seen in action-packed series "LA's Finest," alongside Gabrielle Union.