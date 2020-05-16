You are my FOREVER: Justin Bieber showers love on wife Hailey

Singer Justin Bieber on Sunday showered love on his wife Hailey with an appreciatory note. The 'Baby' singer took to Instagram to post the note along with a picture of himself and his wife.

In the picture, Bieber is seen placing a peck on Hailey's nose while she embraces the gesture with her closed eyes. "Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You're humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband," Bieber wrote in the caption.

"I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER," the 'Cold Water' singer further wrote. (ANI)