Hailey Baldwin opens up about taking a 'huge leap of faith' on relationship with Justin Bieber

American supermodel Hailey Baldwin had to look deep within herself in order to give her relationship with now-husband Justin Bieber a real chance at success.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 17:43 IST
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

According to Fox News, the 23-year-old model revealed in an interview with Hillsong Channel on Friday, "I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were going to get married or [it] was going to lead to that."

"I didn't necessarily know what the timeline was going to be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith ... and I just trusted the people I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him," Baldwin added. Hailey, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, also affirmed that she leaned on her parents during periods of uncertainty and said her mother pushed her to give her connection with the pop music superstar another shot to blossom into something special.

She explained, "I really was leaning on my parents, like, 'If you think this is a bad idea ...' They just absolutely adore him. I think my mom kind of always felt, like, she knew that he was my person, even when I completely did not think so. "We had gotten back together and I had seen how much he had changed and how different he was in terms of his demeanour, the way he carried himself, the way he was explaining to me what he had been doing with his life and just where he was, was different than he had ever been."

"I've known him for a really, really long time and I just knew. I don't know, it's hard to explain. I was just like, 'Alright, this is it!'": the 'Drop the Mic' host maintained. Baldwin and Bieber reignited their romantic flame in the summer of 2018 before getting engaged in July the same year. They tied the knot, a year later, in September 2019 in South Carolina in front of friends and family but before that they legally got married in New York City in fall 2018.

Baldwin also said in her conversation that she had "hoped" the 'Baby' crooner "was going to be the person [she] was going to end up with." "So when we got together [again], it was just, like, 'OK, I trust that this is supposed to be happening,'" she added. (ANI)

