Anurag Kashyap shares unseen character posters of 'Bombay Velvet'

As the retro gangster drama 'Bombay Velvet' completes five years of its release today, director Anurag Kashyap shared a handful unseen character posters of the film on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:31 IST
A character poster of the film 'Bombay Velvet' shared by director Anurag Kashyap (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Sharing an official poster, featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, Kashyap recalled that the 2015 released movie has hit the official five-year mark in the industry. "This day - Five years ago ...," he captioned the post followed by a heart emoticon.

In a separate post, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director surprised the movie enthusiasts with four more never-seen-before character posters. Giving credits to the artists, the director wrote:" Four more .. that never came out ... "

The shared posters have both the lead actors, acing the retro look as they strike a pose for the camera. However, a much-anticipated movie back then did not do well in the box office. The movie was clearly not a favourite for moviegoers and critics alike.

However, today, as the director reminisces his movie on the completion of its five years, many netizens took a U-turn and expressed their likeliness for the film. Alongside the character posters, an Instagram user commented: "I don't know who says what but I quite liked the film and adored the feel."

"I can't believe I am saying this but I wanna watch this film again. For the cast, the music and the drama," read another comment. A user also wrote in the comments that the movie will get its "due credit someday." (ANI)

