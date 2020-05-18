Left Menu
John Krasinski does special episode featuring viewers before 'Some Good News' goes on a "break"
John Krasinski (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

American actor John Krasinski used Sunday night's episode of his popular web series 'Some Good News' to put the spotlight on viewers and look back at some of the most touching moments of his feel-good series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actor had asked his Twitter followers all week long to send in photos and videos of themselves delivering the weather report and good news. Krasinski also asked how they had been experiencing his show in general, teasing that the show would be taking a break.

During the Sunday episode, after showing highlights from the previous eight episodes, he delivered an emotional thank-you to all the people who had sent in submissions and been part of the show. The 'License to Wed' star said, "I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me and what a tremendous honour it has been to share in it with all of you."

Getting emotional at the huge response received by the show, he said, "I have been blown away by all the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be, but I assure you all of the pleasure and all of the inspiration has been mine." He also referenced a recurring joke where he stands up at the end of each show, showing that he's wearing shorts or some other piece of clothing that doesn't match the jacket and tie he's wearing.

Krasinski continued: "I told you from the very first episode I only deliver the good news, you are the good news. And that's why every single week if you can look past the goofy guy wearing half a suit, you'd see what resilience really looks like, what unbroken really means, and through witnessing each and every single act of kindness and generosity, you would see what the true definition of good really is." He concluded the show by standing up and showing that, this week, he was actually wearing the bottom half of his suit to match the top half.

As per his YouTube channel, the show is "taking a break for now, but there is more to come! Stay tuned." The 'Operation Homecoming' star added on Twitter: "Wow! Can't believe we're coming to episode 8 of 8! No words for how much these episodes have meant to me! BUT just because the show is taking a break doesn't mean #SGN ever does! This week we look back at all that we've created...TOGETHER! So send me your favourite #SGN memories!" (ANI)

