Warner Bros to re-release 'Dark Knight' trilogy in Hong Kong

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:28 IST
Warner Bros Pictures will re-release Christopher Nolan's iconic 'The Dark Knight' trilogy in Hong Kong theaters for a limited time period, the studio has announced

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes as the region reopened cinema halls on May 8 after lifting the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. The trilogy will be screened in select Hong Kong cinemas, including IMAX, ahead of the still slated release of Nolan's upcoming "Tenet" on July 17. The first film "Batman Begins" (2005) will be screened on June 4, followed by 2008 movie "The Dark Knight" on June 11 and "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012) on June 18. Interestingly, the city's 88 storeys-high IFC towers also feature in "The Dark Knight" in an action scene where Christian Bale's Batman leapt from one building to another

The re-release of the trilogy in Hong Kong follows the studio's re-release of a 4K remastered version of "The Matrix" in the territory earlier this month.

