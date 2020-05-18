Karisma Kapoor bakes 'best chocolate in the world' for sis Kareena during lockdown

Left Menu
Celebrity sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor kicked off the first day Lockdown 4.0 with a scrumptious chocolate cake.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:53 IST
Celebrity sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrity sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor kicked off the first day Lockdown 4.0 with a scrumptious chocolate cake. Terming the cake made by her elder sister as the 'best chocolate cake in the world,' Kareena posted pictures of the dessert on her Instagram.

One of the two pictures of the cake featured Kareena's star husband Saif Ali Khan sitting in the background. "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that's Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in," the 'Jab We Met' actor wrote in the caption.

Kareena keeps posting insights from her daily life during the lockdown on Instagram. (ANI)

