Malaika Arora shares throwback boomerang spinning on beach with positive message amid lockdown

Sharing one of the exotic beach memories, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Monday took a trip down memory lane and posted a throwback boomerang from one of her trips to the beach.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:55 IST
Malaika Arora (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing one of the exotic beach memories, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Monday took a trip down memory lane and posted a throwback boomerang from one of her trips to the beach. The 46-year-old star put out the boomerang on Instagram where Malaika is seen spinning from one spot to another in the same and enjoying her time at the beach. She is seen spinning in rounds during the boomerang as she enjoys herself at the beach beneath the glorious sun.

Sharing her thoughts, the diva penned a message to boost positivity amid lockdown and said that the "world too will boomerang from this 'out of control spin.' She further wrote, "spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to come back where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this 'out of control spin' and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us again. #anewdawn#anewday#stayhomestaysafe."

The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 2 lakh views within an hour of bein posted. Celebrity followers also chimed in to leave comments over the post. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor left a heart emoji under the comment section.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been spending time at home during the quarantine. She has been quite active on social media amid the quarantine and has been sharing pictures and videos on social media. Earlier, Malaika, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and Kareena video called each other and enjoyed a season of 'Four More Shots Please'. Even amid the lockdown, the divas are ensuring they catch up with each other via video calls. (ANI)

