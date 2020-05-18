Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eva Mendes shares selfie of wild makeover from her daughters

American actor Eva Mendes just got one beautiful makeover by her daughters over the weekend.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:39 IST
Eva Mendes shares selfie of wild makeover from her daughters
Eva Mendes, (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Eva Mendes just got one beautiful makeover by her daughters over the weekend. According to E!News, the 46-year-old actor put out on Instagram a selfie of her makeup done by her daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amanda Lee Gosling.

Her daughters gave her one colourful and wild makeover perfect for Spring. Mendes captioned her selfie, "They've won." As The ' Ghost Rider' star Mendes doesn't publicise her life with her daughters and her husband Ryan Gosling, it's always sweet when she shares snippets of their life together.

In April, The '2 Fast 2 Furious' star got real about why she keeps her family life private and under wraps. She shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a painting, "During these times, I'm so confused about what to post so I'm going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go. "One of my favourite pieces of art from one of my favourite artist Rene Magritte. I've always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending lots of love out there."

However, in the comments, a fan asked why she doesn't post about her family and husband Gosling. The mother-of-two responded, "hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

As for why she keeps her marriage with Gosling private, Mendes shared that it "just works for us this way." (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, shopping complexes to open in Kerala with conditions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced the opening of shopping complexes with 50 per cent shops on a rotational basis and barbershops and beauty parlours without air conditioning in the State. He said the Kerala State Ro...

L&T Shipbuilding amalgamated with Larsen & Toubro

Larsen Toubro LT on Monday said LT Shipbuilding Limited LTSB has been amalgamated with it following all necessary processes. The company had purchased Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltds TIDCO 3 per cent stake in its subsidi...

MP: Seven killed in fire at shop-cum-residential complex

Three children and four women were killed in a fire at a shop-cum-residential complex here on Monday, police said. The victims belonged to two families, police said.Four persons sustained burn injuries in the incident, they said. The blaze ...

Court orders release of jailed LGBT+ Ugandans after coronavirus charges dropped

By Alice McCool KAMPALA, May 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Ugandan court on Monday ordered the release of 19 LGBT people jailed for almost 50 days for risking spreading the new coronavirus after public prosecutors withdrew the charges.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020