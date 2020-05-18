Left Menu
Is Designated Survivor Season 4 renewed? Lorraine Zimmer may be behind the bar

Is Designated Survivor Season 4 renewed? Lorraine Zimmer may be behind the bar
If Designated Survivor Season 4 doesn’t return, many questions will be left unanswered forever. Image Credit: Facebook / Designated Survivor

Is Designated Survivor Season 4 happening? Despite knowing the truth that the series was cancelled by Netflix, fans didn't give up their hope. A large portion of fans still believes that it will continue and return with a new season with more interesting plots. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Netflix may have cancelled Designated Survivor Season 4, but the streaming giant revealed its plan of hosting the earlier series on the platform in the years to come. However, Netflix didn't reveal when it plans to host the earlier series.

The probability of Designated Survivor Season 4 is quite less, but if Netflix renews it, the cast will surely include Benjamin Charles Watson as Dontae, Kiefer Sutherland as Kirkman, Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes, Jamie Clayton as Sasha, Anthony Edwards as Mars Harper, Elena Tovar as Isabel Pardo, and Mckenna Grace as Penny Kirkman.

If Designated Survivor Season 4 doesn't return, many questions will be left unanswered forever. The major questions are – will Isabel announce to Aaron that she's got her daughter, will Emily return to her work, and will severe bio-risk be over? These questions need answers from the next season(s).

If Designated Survivor returns with Season 4, it is highly expected to focus on Tom's moral habits and circumstances, the higher stakes, and eventually the upcoming more significant consequences. However, fans are in distress as Netflix has not renewed the show.

Lorraine Zimmer is expected to be seen behind the bar in the next season for illegal hacking along with Emily Rhodes. Lorraine was the campaign manager for Tom's presidential campaign.

A South Korean remake titled Designated Survivor: 60 Days, developed by Studio Dragon and produced by DK E&M, premiered on tvN in South Korea and Netflix worldwide on July 1, 2019. Ji Jin-hee portrays the lead role in the series.

The series creators have not revealed much details on Designated Survivor Season 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television and web series.

