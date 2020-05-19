Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have set high precedent with 'Sacred Games' but don't feel under pressure: Kubbra Sait

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:25 IST
Have set high precedent with 'Sacred Games' but don't feel under pressure: Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait is aware of the expectations people have from her post "Sacred Games" but the actor says she doesn't feel any pressure as her aim is to keep challenging herself. Kubbra started her journey with films such as "Ready" and Sultan" but global recognition came after she played Kuckoo in the Netflix series.

The actor, who currently features in Voot Select's drama "Illegal", is happy that today there's an audience for the work she does. "If 'Sacred Games' hadn't happened and if 'Illegal' was perhaps my first show; it's a wonderful part that I've played, but people wouldn't have had the eye balls for this part as much as much as they do today because of 'Sacred Games'.  "They want to know what I'm doing next and that's exciting for me. I've set a very high precedent for myself and I'm happy to challenge myself to play something new," Kubbra told PTI.

The 36-year-old actor said she doesn't take any "pressure" to outdo her role in "Sacred Games" and is instead happy that makers are showing confidence in her craft. "Life before 'Sacred Game' was very different and life after the show is equally different. I'm enjoying this new life. There's nothing to complain about... There's a lot more confidence in the makers who think I can pull a role off. I feed off their energy and then when we collaborate, the project is entirely new." Kubbra plays a convicted mass murderer in "Illegal", which also features Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra. The actor said it was the relevant politics around her character and the broken system caught her attention.

"She's a real person who hasn't been executed by the law, justice hasn't been served to her. I wanted to explore her because now we are not discussing it purely based on justice but also human rights. That's what stayed with me." The actor said she is enjoying the wide ranging roles coming her way and doesn't want to hold back in terms of playing different characters. "I haven't turned down any roles post 'Sacred Games'. I've been more excited because for me acting is a playground and I want to make sure I score points in as many games as I can.  "I play  a convicted mass murderer on 'Illegal', a sorted best friend in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', a character from the 60s in 'State vs Nanavati', have a wonderful role in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'. I think it's a wonderful range and journey I've had, with no regrets," she added.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chinas Li focused on self improvement during COVID-19 shutdownChinas Li Haotong says the disruption to the golf calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made him love the sport even mor...

Europe should crackdown on China, says EU Parliamentarian

Holding China responsible for the coronavirus outbreak and conducting unfair trade practices with those nations who come up with a demand for an independent investigation, a European Parliamentarian, Tom Vandendriessche, has called for levy...

SUCI members protest against Centre, WB govt; demand proper arrangements for migrant workers

In support of migrant workers, members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India SUCI here on Tuesday staged a protest against the Central and state governments. They demanded immediate arrangements so that labourers do not have to walk miles ...

Hardman & Co. Appoints Dickenson for India/ME

Hardman Co. appoints Dickenson World to bring Sponsored Research services for corporates in India MUMBAI, May 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Dickenson World, a leading Capital Market Communications consultancy firm, based out of London and Mumbai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020