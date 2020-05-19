Left Menu
Legendary Global, Library Pictures to produce Hindi series by Vikramaditya Motwane

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:45 IST
Legendary Global and Library Pictures are set to back a Hindi-language series from "Sacred Games" co-director Vikramaditya Motwane. The Los Angeles-based production banners have teamed up to co-finance two seasons of the yet-to-be-titled series, reported Variety.

The series will be executive produced, written and directed by Motwane. Abhay Koranne, who co-created the series with Motwane, will also serve as a writer. Legendary neither revealed the title nor a log-line for the project. However, the company described the series as a Hindi-language young adult dark comedy-drama to be sold in India. "This is a story very close to my heart and I am looking forward to collectively creating an incredible experience for local as well as global audiences," Motwane said in a statement.

The filmmaker will also produce via his banner Andolan. The deal is a precursor to an ongoing relationship between Motwane and Legendary Global as part of the company's continuing expansion of local language production. Motwane is best known for directing acclaimed films such as the coming-of-age drama "Udaan" , period romance "Lootera", survival drama "Trapped" , and vigilante actioner "Bhavesh Joshi" . After the two-part Netflix series "Sacred Games" , he collaborated with Blumhouse to produce horror series "Ghoul" for the streamer.

