Mindy Kaling to write Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3'

Mindy Kaling will be joining hands with Dan Goor to write the script of Reese Witherspoon's highly anticipated film 'Legally Blonde 3'. According to Deadline, Witherspoon will return to her iconic character of Elle Woods in the third installment of the film and will also produce the venture.

It has been 20 years since the first installment of the film was released which was followed by the second installment which was dropped two years later. Ever since the second installment of the film hit the theatres, fans have been waiting for the next movies.

Earlier in 2018, the Oscar-winning actor had confirmed that 'Legally Blonde 3' was in the pipeline. (ANI)