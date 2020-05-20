Penelope Cruz-starrer 'Wasp Network' to debut on Netflix in June

Cuban spy drama "Wasp Network", starring Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez, is set to start streaming from June 19, Netflix has announced. According to Variety, the political thriller, directed by Olivier Assayas, will be available across the globe, except for China, Eastern Europe, Greece, Portugal, the Middle East and France.

The film revolves around Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s, as it reveals the tentacles of a terrorist network based in Florida, with ramifications in Central America and with the consent of the US government. Assayas, best known for directing Kristen Stewart-starrer "Personal Shopper" , has also penned the screenplay based on Fernando Morais' book, "The Last Soldiers of the Cold War".

Ana De Armas, Gael Garcia Bernal, Leonardo Sbaraglia and Wagner Moura round the cast. "Wasp Network" had its world premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.