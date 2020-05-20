Director Yorgos Lanthimos to reunite with 'The Favourite' screenwriter for 'Hawkline Monster'

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is all set to reunite with his "The Favourite" screenwriter Tony McNamara to adapt Richard Brautigan's 1974 Gothic Western novel "Hawkline Monster" . The movie will revolve around two gunslingers who are hired by a 15-year-old girl to kill a monster that lives underneath the basement in the home of the title character Miss Hawkline. The story has been in circulation for a while in Hollywood with the likes of Tim Burton and Hal Ashby involved at different points, according to The Wrap.

McNamara is currently earning praise for his Hulu period comedy "The Great" . He co-wrote “The Favourite” with Deborah Davis and they were even nominated for an Oscar. The period drama explored the power dynamics in the court of Queen Anne. Olivia Colman won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Anne.

Lanthimos is also attached to direct an adaptation of Jim Thompson’s 1964 novel “Pop. 1280” and "The Man in the Rockefeller Suit: The Astonishing Rise and Spectacular Fall of a Serial Imposter”..