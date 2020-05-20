Left Menu
Ranvir Shorey seeks help from Mumbai Police after his car gets seized

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:49 IST
Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday claimed that he was stopped by Mumbai Police personnel after he was on his way to the hospital with his house help for a medical emergency. In a series of tweets, the actor said he had provided his car to his house help to rush his pregnant wife to the hospital for delivery.

He alleged that the officer-in-charge told him that child birth is not an emergency. "@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife's delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise," Shorey wrote on Twitter.

The "Angrezi Medium" actor said officer-in-charge at the Jogeshwari Highway Police Chowki has "decided to file an FIR and impound", which he described as "plain harassment". He added that the officer was also speaking to the press about him.

Shorey further said he was "saddened and disappointed" with the "transgression and highhandedness of one policeman". "... Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra," he said.

Even after over six hours, Shorey said, he was still waiting at the police station. "3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra," the actor wrote.

In response to the actor's tweets, Mumbai Police assured him to resolve the matter soon. "Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details," the police department wrote on Twitter.

