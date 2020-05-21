Left Menu
Michael Bay to co-produce pandemic-themed thriller 'Songbird'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2020 09:58 IST
Michael Bay to co-produce pandemic-themed thriller 'Songbird'

Director Michael Bay is collaborating with producer Adam Goodman to back "Songbird", a thriller with pandemic as backdrop. The low-budget film will be directed by Adam Mason of "Into The Dark" fame, who wrote the script with Simon Boyes, reported Deadline.

The makers plan to begin production within five weeks, and it might be the first film to shoot in the city. Casting is underway and remote training is being provided to the actors.

But none of the participants can pinpoint how they plan to shoot a movie at a time when the guilds are still compiling their own safety protocols so that productions can resume. The film is set two years in the future, where the pandemic persists.

"Lockdowns have been rolled back and then reinstated and it becomes even more serious as the virus continues to mutate. There is governmental conspiracy and paranoia and how it impacts the cast of characters who remain in lockdown," as per the publication. It is reported that there will never be people in room together and social distancing rules will be carefully followed.

Scenes will be shot after crew has come in to prepare the shots, and there won’t be any scenes where actors engage fact to face.   Bay is producing alongside Goodman and Eben Davidson of Invisible Narratives, which is partnered with Catchlight Studios..

