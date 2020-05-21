Diane Kruger to narrate Audible original 'The End of My Heart'

Actor Diane Kruger has been roped in to narrate the upcoming Audible original, "The End of My Heart" from young adult fiction author Gayle Forman. The "Inglourious Basterds" star is collaborating with Forman on the fictional, audio-only tale, reported Variety.

"The End of My Heart" follows an inter-generational mother-daughter relationship and a secret that, if exposed, could threaten to change their bond forever. The audible original is set to be released on June 25. Forman is best known for her novel "If I Stay" , which was published in 2009 , topped the New York Times best sellers list of Young Adult Fiction and was made into a film of the same name with Chloe Grace Moretz.