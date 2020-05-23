Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dee Rees reflects on 'The Last Thing He Wanted' debacle

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:43 IST
Dee Rees reflects on 'The Last Thing He Wanted' debacle
Filmmaker Dee Rees Image Credit: Wikimedia

Filmmaker Dee Rees says she has learned a lot from the failure of her recent directorial, Anne Hathaway-starrer "The Last Thing He Wanted" , and has moved on to other projects. The film, based on Joan Didion's 1996 novel of the same name, premiered at the Sundance festival in January and was heavily criticized by the reviewers for its confusing story and performances. It later released on Netflix in February.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dee Rees, whose previous directorial "Mudbound" had received multiple Oscar nominations in 2018, said that she is still proud of the movie. "You take your knocks, you live and you learn, you try to do better. But I would make that film again. I'm still proud of it," the filmmaker said.

However, she feels bad for the cast, which also included Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Toby Jones, and Willem Dafoe, that the film didn't work. "When you're making a film, (your team) has to believe in you and trust you and spend six, seven months of their lives with you. All this toil and sacrifice, I didn't make it pay off for them," Rees said.

The 43-year-old director's next project is the new musical take on George Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess", backed by MGM and the legendary Irwin Winkler. "('Porgy and Bess') is an iconic property. It's a lot of pressure to get it right, a lot of nerves. I want to do the characters justice, and I feel really honored to work on it.

"(Winkler and MGM) have expertise in this, so it's cool to work with people who really get how to construct these kinds of narratives," Rees said. She believes the experience of working on "The Last Thing He Wanted" was a "rite of passage". "Now there's nothing to be afraid of. I know the worst that can happen," the filmmaker said.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Returnees failing to undergo quarantine will be jailed: Manipur CM

Migrants returning to Manipur from various parts of the country and abroad who fail to undergo mandatory quarantine will be arrested and put in jail, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, as the northeastern state logged over two dozen COVID-1...

ID cards of MLAs to act as e-passes for travel in MP: Govt

Identity cards of legislators in Madhya Pradesh will now be recognized as the valid e-pass for traveling amidst the coronavirus lockdown, a state government official said on Saturday. The ID card will also be considered as an e-pass in a re...

Indian envoy Gopal Baglay visits Gangaramaya Temple, St Anthony's Church in Colombo

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay visited Gangaramaya Temple and St Anthonys Church in Colombo on Saturday morning to pray to Lord Buddha for the health, peace, and prosperity of the people of Sri Lanka and Indi...

VHP delegation meets Haryana CM over 'anti-Hindu activities in Mewat'

A high-level delegation of Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP along with various social and religious organisations of Haryana, led by VHP central Joint General Secretary, Surendra Jain, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday in co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020