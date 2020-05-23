Left Menu
“De De Pyaar De” director Akiv Ali’s next is an action-drama

Film editor-turned-director Akiv Ali, who made his feature directorial debut with Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer “De De Pyaar De”, says he and his filmmaker friend Luv Ranjan are developing an action-drama. He said the film is based on an original concept and is currently in the writing stage.

“Luv and I are working on another script, Luv is my writer. There is an action drama that we are trying to develop. We have a concept and we are working on it. “The action-drama is contemporary in terms of timeline. We are yet to discuss if the treatment will be rustic or sleek. All I can say is it is an original concept,” Akiv told PTI. The filmmaker’s 2019 romantic-comedy “De De Pyaar De”, also starring Rakul Preet Singh, was a box office hit and the producer of the film Bhushan Kumar of T-series recently announced that the banner is toying with the idea of making a sequel to the movie. Akiv said the sequel is in the works with Luv returning to pen the film.

“The discussion started a couple of months back. It is in the development stage. I don’t write, Luv writes it and he is working towards putting the script in place. The film lent itself to franchise, it wasn’t intentional, but by the time we finished it seemed like a franchise,” Akiv said..

