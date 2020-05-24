Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amanda Bynes says she is ‘back on track and doing well’

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-05-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 14:16 IST
Amanda Bynes says she is ‘back on track and doing well’

Actor Amanda Bynes says her life is back on track and she is doing fine following her mental health treatment. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the 34-year-old actor said that she spent the last two months in treatment, where she learned to deal with her social anxiety.

''Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM ... Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA… Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals… ''Spent the last two months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week," Bynes wrote alongside a latest photograph of herself. About her relationship status, the actor said she was still engaged to Paul Michael. “Still engaged to the love of my life Paul… Hope you're all staying safe.” Bynes first announced her engagement to Paul, whom she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, on Valentine's Day. In March, the actor’s lawyer had revealed that she was receiving ''mental health'' treatment and asked her fans not to ''speculate'' on her personal life while she focuses on ''getting better''.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav Thackeray seeks more time to resume domestic flight services in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume domestic air travel in the state and added that he cannot ensure if lockdown will be over by May 31 as multiplicat...

Amitabh Bachchan wishes Eid Mubarak in unique style; shares character posters

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday sent lovely wishes to his followers on the occasion of Eid. The star also shared personalised character posters as he extended greetings on the auspicious day. The 77-year-old actor shared two charac...

N.Korea's Kim vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the countrys nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Sunday.The meeting of the ru...

First signs if a COVID-19 vaccine works possible in autumn - GAVI

First indications of the effectiveness of a potential vaccine against coronavirus may be available in the autumn, the head of the GAVI vaccine alliance told a Swiss newspaper, forecasting a long road from there to broad availability. Unfort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020