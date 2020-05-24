Amanda Bynes says she is ‘back on track and doing well’

Actor Amanda Bynes says her life is back on track and she is doing fine following her mental health treatment. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the 34-year-old actor said that she spent the last two months in treatment, where she learned to deal with her social anxiety.

''Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM ... Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA… Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals… ''Spent the last two months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week," Bynes wrote alongside a latest photograph of herself. About her relationship status, the actor said she was still engaged to Paul Michael. “Still engaged to the love of my life Paul… Hope you're all staying safe.” Bynes first announced her engagement to Paul, whom she met at her former sober living home in late 2019, on Valentine's Day. In March, the actor’s lawyer had revealed that she was receiving ''mental health'' treatment and asked her fans not to ''speculate'' on her personal life while she focuses on ''getting better''.