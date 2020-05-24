Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. charges ousted Hollywood executive; 'Avatar' movie sequel to resume production and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. charges ousted Hollywood executive; 'Avatar' movie sequel to resume production and more
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook / Avatar

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty via Zoom to U.S. college admissions scam

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will appear by video on Friday to plead guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively, under plea agreements that are subject to approval by a federal judge in Boston.

U.S. charges ousted Hollywood executive with defrauding pandemic loan program, BlackRock fund

U.S. prosecutors have charged the recently ousted owner of a Hollywood movie distributor with defrauding a federal coronavirus emergency relief program and a BlackRock Inc investment fund, including to pay for a Beverly Hills mansion and other luxuries. Prosecutors said William Sadleir, 66, diverted much of the $1.7 million of loans he received on May 1 from the Paycheck Protection Program for personal expenses.

'Avatar' movie sequel to resume production in New Zealand

A sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi movie blockbuster "Avatar" will go back into production next week for the first time since it was shuttered by worldwide efforts to contain the coronavirus, producer Jon Landau said on Friday. Film and TV production came to halt around the globe in mid-March but is slowly returning in some countries including New Zealand, where the "Avatar" sequel is being filmed.

African music legend Mory Kante dies aged 70 in Guinea

Musician Mory Kante, who helped win African music a global following, has died in the capital of his homeland Guinea at the age of 70, his agent said on Friday. Kante's long-running career saw him progress from regional acclaim as a player of the traditional West African kora instrument to international stardom in the 1980s with his chart-topping hit 'Yeke Yeke'.

The drive-in movie stages a comeback in the U.S. in coronavirus era

The drive-in movie, dismissed by many as a relic of an earlier time in America, is making a comeback as entertainment seemingly designed for the coronavirus era. Beth Wilson, who owns the Warwick Drive-in about an hour's drive from Manhattan, says it has been sold out since May 15, the first-day drive-ins were allowed to operate under New York's reopening plan.

The sudden death of popular Terrace House star shocks Japan, fans

The sudden death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and a cast member in the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House" shocked fans and raised concerns over cyber-bullying after reports she was harassed on social media. Kimura was one of six residents in the most recent season of Terrace House, an internationally popular show that follows the lives of young men and women living together. The show suspended filming in April due to the coronavirus.

Five artists announced as winners of $75,000 Herb Alpert Awards

Artists in film, dance, music, theater, and visual arts were announced on Friday as recipients of the 26th annual Herb Alpert Awards, given each year by the Grammy-winning trumpeter's foundation. The winners, who will each receive a $75,000 grant, were announced as Karen Sherman for dance, Sky Hopinka for film/ video, Christian Scott for music, Phil Soltanoff in theater, and Firelei Baez in visual arts.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar, who is also a member of the junior selection committee, has tested positive for COVID-19 but his symptoms are not severe. The 38-year-old is first international-level Pakistan cricketer to be infected wi...

COVID-19: Karnataka reports 130 new cases; infections breach

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 2,000 mark on Sunday with the detection of 130 infections, most of them returnees to the state from Maharashtra, the Health department said. It said the total number of positive cases was now 2,056, ...

I am confident that Kalapani issue will be resolved through talks: Nepal FM

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that Nepal has unique and close relations with India and he was confident that the Kalapani issue between the two neighbours will be resolved through talks. We have always said that t...

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar records 21 new COVID cases, tally rises to 345; active patients 110: Official.

UPs Gautam Buddh Nagar records 21 new COVID cases, tally rises to 345 active patients 110 Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020