Tristan Thompson calls ex Khloe Kardashian 'baddie' as she flaunts new look

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian just switched up her look, and her ex Tristan Thompson is a big fan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 19:19 IST
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian just switched up her look, and her ex Tristan Thompson is a big fan. According to People Magazine, the 35-year-old star debuted her new 'bronde' locks on Friday, showing off her new colour in a series of super glam Instagram photos.

"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn ," the 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star wrote in a cheeky caption, tagging celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Tracey Cunningham as well as makeup artist Ash K. Holm. The new-look received rave reviews from many of her famous followers on including Thompson, who is no stranger to leaving affectionate comments on Kardashian's social media posts. He wrote underneath the image, alongside a red heart emoji, "Baddie, P.S. I'm all for the caption."

Although Kardashian, didn't respond to Thompson, she did wade into the comments section to share the inspiration behind her new 'do. She wrote in response to the 'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' star Morgan Stewart, "A little switch up is needed." Adding in another comment to BFF Malika Haqq, "Seeing how incredible you look two months after baby I really have to step my s*** up."

Although the 23-year-old basketball player, Thompson and Kardashian called it quits last year after his two separate cheating scandals, they have remained on good terms and continue to spend time together with their daughter as a family. (ANI)

