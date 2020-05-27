Left Menu
Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

Fans thought Prison Break Season 6 would be premiered in 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

It has been just three years since Season 5 of Prison Break dropped its finale. Now Season 6 has become one of the most anticipated television series. Thanks to actors like Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller and Sara Wayne Callies who time to time took up the responsibilities of protecting fans' interest for Prison Break Season 6, mainly during the time when the global health situation is severely bad and production can't be continued.

Fans thought Prison Break Season 6 would be premiered in 2020. But Wentworth Miller, who plays the role of Michael Scofield in the Fox Television series, took to social media where he cited that 'Season 6 is unlikely to come in 2020'. "It seems unlikely (to me) we'll get a season 6 in 2020. 5. I could be wrong," Wentworth Miller wrote on Instagram.

Thanks to Dominic Purcell for frequently giving updates on Prison Break Season 6. He often takes to Instagram with an objective to protect Prison Break aficionados' interests and inspiration for waiting for the sixth season. His gives his endeavour to ensure that fans don't lose hope for another season.

The production for Prison Break Season 6 was stopped due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill as the majority of the television and movie projects had been stopped or halted for indefinite period.

Dominic Purcell's post contains a clip from the series. He wrote on Instagram – "I get smashed with 'when is #prisonbreak 6 happening'. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made."

He also recently wrote on Instagram that 'Amaury Nolasco is the only one who knows what's going on with the sixth season'. He also encouraged fans saying 'hit him up'. Here 'him' is directed to Amaury Nolasco, who is famous for his role Fernando Sucre in Prison Break.

On the other hand, on May 3, Sarah Wayne Callies (who played the role of Sara Tancredi in Prison Break) wished her fans 'Happy Sunday' by uploading a beautiful photograph of her character Sara, Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) and their newborn. The snap shows the couple holding their baby. The series viewers and her fans immediately commenced flooding her account with comments. Many started wondering if the beautiful 42-year-old actress was having information related to Prison Break Season 6.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Based on the current global situation, we can't expect the sixth season to premiere in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

