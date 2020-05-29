Alia joins 'Harry Potter At Home' initiative, reads chapter 8 from 'Philosopher's Stone'

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:59 IST
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt joined the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Olivia Colman and Eddie Redmayne as she took part in "Harry Potter At Home" event. The initiative, started by author JK Rowling's franchise Wizarding World, features celebrities from all over the world reading chapters of the classic "Harry Potter" book series.

Alia teamed up with Hollywood star Alec Baldwin and his daughter Carmen to read the eighth chapter of the first book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" . The actor shared the news in a post on Instagram, which was accompanied by a video of hers reading the chapter from the book.

"Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. "Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books. But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home. 10 million points to Gryffindor!" Alia posted.

In a statement posted on Wizarding World website, Alec said he and his daughter have been fans of "Harry Potter" series for a long time. "It’s been such a pleasure to be a part of the Harry Potter At Home readings for everyone to enjoy whilst we are all confined at home – happy listening," the actor added.

Radcliffe, who played the title role in film adaptations of the books, had kicked off the reading event as he read the first chapter. He was followed by Noma Dumezweni, who starred as Hermione in the stage version of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child". She read the second chapter of the book. Redmayne, who essayed the role of Newt Scamander in "Harry Potter" spin-off series of  "Fantastic Beasts"  films, read the third chapter while veteran actor Stephen Fry read the fourth one.

Oscar winner Colman read the seventh chapter along with actor Kate McKinnon and Jonathan Van Ness..

