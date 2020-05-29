Left Menu
Lady Gaga releases 'Sour Candy' collaboration with K-Pop superstars Blackpink

Lady Gaga on Thursday treated fans to a surprise-drop of 'Sour Candy,' her collaboration with K-pop superstars Blackpink.

Lady Gaga on Thursday treated fans to a surprise-drop of 'Sour Candy,' her collaboration with K-pop superstars Blackpink. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the third release from the 34-year-old singer's forthcoming sixth studio album, 'Chromatica', following 'Rain on Me,' her duet with Ariana Grande, and first single 'Stupid Love.'

The song 'Sour Candy' also marks Blackpink's first new music since 2019's 'Kill This Love EP'. The song features production from the 'Poker Face' singer's frequent collaborator BloodPop and BURNS (Britney Spears, Ellie Goulding). Gaga, Madison Emiko Love, Rami Yacoub and Korean rapper Teddy Park served as writers on the bilingual dance-pop track.

The promotional single opens with Blackpink's members crooning verses with sassy lyrics over an enticing house beat. "I'm sour candy, so sweet that I get a little angry," Jennie sings, while Lisa offers, "I'm super psycho, make you crazy when you turn the lights low." Then Gaga comes in on the chorus. "I'm hard on the outside, but if you give me time, then I could make time for your love."

The Grammy winner singer croons on the club-ready confection, showing off her signature vocals. "I'm hard on the outside, but if you see inside." Later, the 'Bad Romance' singer speak-raps this assertive message: "I might be messed up, but I know what's up. Do you want a real taste? At least I'm not a fake. Come unwrap me."

Blackpink's Rose wrote about working with Gaga on Instagram, "Thank you for having us be a part of this, Gaga! We love you so so much." In addition to Blackpink and Grande, Gaga's 'Chromatica' contains a collaboration with Elton John titled 'Sine From Above.'

The album is out on Friday. (ANI)

