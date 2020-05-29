IMPPA writes Maha CM requesting resumption of film and TV shoots

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking permission to resume shooting on a number of stalled projects while keeping in mind the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure safety in the time of coronavirus pandemic. In their letter to the CM, the IMPPA said, "All entertainment content like feature film, TV serial, web series, documentaries, short films, music albums and all kinds of digital content etc in various languages and our more than 70 producer members had projects on the floor in Mumbai and whose work is totally held up who need support, help and co-operation of the Maharashtra Government." According to a press release issued by IMPPA, some of under-production films - which require either patchwork or few days of shoot – include Anil Kapoor-starrer Netflix film "Ak Vs AK", Taapsee Pannu’s "Rashmi Rocket" , Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s "Bole Chudiyan" , Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer "Khaali Peeli" , "Sridevi Bungalow" starring Priya Prakash Varrier, among others. The list has 32 films that are currently in various stages of production.

Some of the television serials that have come to a grinding halt are “Swarajyajanani Jijamata”, “Tujh Se Hai Raabta”, “Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao” among others. The letter also states a list of 57 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines submitted by IMPPA, including sanitisation to presence of a certified doctor, nurses and ambulance at the shooting location.

The IMPPA said they will also ensure the crew and cast members go through temperature checks before entering the set besides other coronavirus security measures. On Thursday, Sanjay Mukherjee, Secretary Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra had organised a virtual meeting with all stakeholders in the entertainment industry including Indian Motion Pictures Producer's Association (IMPPA), Producer Guild of India (PGI), Western India Film Producer's Association (WIFPA), Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal (MCM) and Federation of Western India Cine Employess (FWICE)..