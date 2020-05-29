Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMPPA writes Maha CM requesting resumption of film and TV shoots

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:28 IST
IMPPA writes Maha CM requesting resumption of film and TV shoots

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking permission to resume shooting on a number of stalled projects while keeping in mind the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure safety in the time of coronavirus pandemic. In their letter to the CM, the IMPPA said, "All entertainment content like feature film, TV serial, web series, documentaries, short films, music albums and all kinds of digital content etc in various languages and our more than 70 producer members had projects on the floor in Mumbai and whose work is totally held up who need support, help and co-operation of the Maharashtra Government." According to a press release issued by IMPPA, some of under-production films - which require either patchwork or few days of shoot – include Anil Kapoor-starrer Netflix film "Ak Vs AK", Taapsee Pannu’s "Rashmi Rocket" , Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s "Bole Chudiyan" , Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer "Khaali Peeli" , "Sridevi Bungalow" starring Priya Prakash Varrier, among others. The list has 32 films that are currently in various stages of production.

Some of the television serials that have come to a grinding halt are “Swarajyajanani Jijamata”, “Tujh Se Hai Raabta”, “Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao” among others. The letter also states a list of 57 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines submitted by IMPPA, including sanitisation to presence of a certified doctor, nurses and ambulance at the shooting location.

The IMPPA said they will also ensure the crew and cast members go through temperature checks before entering the set besides other coronavirus security measures. On Thursday, Sanjay Mukherjee, Secretary Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra had organised a virtual meeting with all stakeholders in the entertainment industry including Indian Motion Pictures Producer's Association (IMPPA), Producer Guild of India (PGI), Western India Film Producer's Association (WIFPA), Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal (MCM) and Federation of Western India Cine Employess (FWICE)..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Italian football season to resume with Coppa Italia on June 17

The Italian football season will be resuming with the final stages of the Coppa Italia before Serie A resumes its suspended season. All 20 top-tier clubs voted and it was decided that on June 17, Coppa Italia finals stages will commence and...

U.S. eyes use of security brigade in Tunisia amid Russia concerns

The United States is looking to use one of its Security Force Assistance Brigades in Tunisia, its military said on Friday, amid concern over Russian activity in Libya.Libyas civil war has drawn in regional and global powers, prompting what ...

S Korea has another 39 cases linked to warehouse

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers. Figures from South Koreas Centres for Disease Control ...

Hong Kong leaders say Trump 'completely wrong' for curbing ties

Senior Hong Kong government officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub. Speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020