Avatar 2 release date, plot revealed, know more on cast & other sequels in details

Avatar 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been over a decade since the sci-fi enthusiasts have been waiting for to hear positive news on it. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

All the upcoming sequels – Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 – have got new cast. The renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

Sigourney Weaver will be alive in Avatar 2 and as a human, this has been indicated through a new photo that features she (Weaver) as a human. Thanks to James Cameron and his team for sharing such a beautiful picture over Twitter from the set of Avatar 2. The film franchise's official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which provides us our first look at returning characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore.

James Cameron said that he is confident that he and his team would be able to get back to work relatively soon for Avatar 2, which will help them to meet the target release date. "On the bright side, New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing. So there's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news," he said.

Avatar 2 would contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest. According to some sources, Avatar 2 will shot in New Zealand. The studio will reportedly invest over USD 500 million in costs and it will arrange a world premiere in Wellington. Here're the names of cast of Avatar 2 – Sam Worthington, Duane Evans Jr, Zoe Saldana, Filip Geljo, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Britain Dalton to name a few.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021.