Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avatar 2 release date, plot revealed, know more on cast & other sequels in details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 30-05-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 00:58 IST
Avatar 2 release date, plot revealed, know more on cast & other sequels in details
Sigourney Weaver will be alive in Avatar 2 and as a human, this has been indicated through a new photo that features she (Weaver) as a human. Image Credit: Twitter / Avatar

Avatar 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been over a decade since the sci-fi enthusiasts have been waiting for to hear positive news on it. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

All the upcoming sequels – Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 – have got new cast. The renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh, who rose to fame for her intense role in Tomorrow Never Dies, joined James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequels as Dr. Karina Mogue. She will be seen playing the role of a scientist.

Sigourney Weaver will be alive in Avatar 2 and as a human, this has been indicated through a new photo that features she (Weaver) as a human. Thanks to James Cameron and his team for sharing such a beautiful picture over Twitter from the set of Avatar 2. The film franchise's official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo, which provides us our first look at returning characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore.

James Cameron said that he is confident that he and his team would be able to get back to work relatively soon for Avatar 2, which will help them to meet the target release date. "On the bright side, New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing. So there's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news," he said.

Avatar 2 would contain humans in the sequels while the movie would focus on the oceans of Pandora and rainforest. According to some sources, Avatar 2 will shot in New Zealand. The studio will reportedly invest over USD 500 million in costs and it will arrange a world premiere in Wellington. Here're the names of cast of Avatar 2 – Sam Worthington, Duane Evans Jr, Zoe Saldana, Filip Geljo, CCH Pounder, Bailey Bass, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Britain Dalton to name a few.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Italian football season to resume with Coppa Italia on June 17

The Italian football season will be resuming with the final stages of the Coppa Italia before Serie A resumes its suspended season. All 20 top-tier clubs voted and it was decided that on June 17, Coppa Italia finals stages will commence and...

U.S. eyes use of security brigade in Tunisia amid Russia concerns

The United States is looking to use one of its Security Force Assistance Brigades in Tunisia, its military said on Friday, amid concern over Russian activity in Libya.Libyas civil war has drawn in regional and global powers, prompting what ...

S Korea has another 39 cases linked to warehouse

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers. Figures from South Koreas Centres for Disease Control ...

Hong Kong leaders say Trump 'completely wrong' for curbing ties

Senior Hong Kong government officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub. Speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020