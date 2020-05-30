Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on his first-month death anniversary

Sharing a throwback picture from her younger days, actor Neetu Kapoor on Saturday remembered late husband and Bollywood's superstar Rishi Kapoor as his demise completed a month today. Neetu took to Instagram to post the picture in which the star couple is seen winning on twinning with their matching outfits.

Both are seen wearing deep blue coloured shirts paired with blue coloured denim. The 61-year-old actor penned a short rhyming poem in the caption.

"Wish me luck as you wave me goodbyeCheerio, here I go on my wayWith a cheer, not a tear, in your eyeGive me a smile, I can keep for a whileIn my heart while I'm away," she wrote in the caption. The post was flooded with scores of comments from the fans of the couple and celebrities from the Indian film industry.

"Such a beautiful poem and an even more beautiful love story," commented Interior designer and actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and many other celebrities left heart emojis in the comments of the post.

Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)