Salman Khan donates one lakh hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 16:56 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Salman Khan has donated one lakh hand sanitizer to the Mumbai Police, who are at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The sanitizers donated by the actor are manufactured under his recently launched grooming and personal care brand FRSH. The official Twitter handle of Chief Minister of Maharashtra thanked the actor for donating sanitizers. "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh hand sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice #WarAgainstVirus," the tweet read.

Replying to the post, Salman wrote, "Thank You." Praising the actor, Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal said, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitizers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept." The 54-year-old actor has been constantly extending support to those affected due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. He was the first one to provide financial aid to the daily wage workers of the film industry. The actor has also supplied ration to the villages near his Panvel farmhouse and has urged his fans to help those in need.

