Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grimes reveals nickname of newborn son after changing unique moniker

Canadian singer Grimes and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk left fans perplexed earlier this month when they revealed they named their newborn son X AE A-12.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 10:17 IST
Grimes reveals nickname of newborn son after changing unique moniker
Grimes (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer Grimes and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk left fans perplexed earlier this month when they revealed they named their newborn son X AE A-12. According to Fox News, the pair was overwhelmed with questions regarding the pronunciation and meaning behind the unconventional moniker, which ended up being slightly changed after his birth.

In an interview with Bloomberg about her upcoming online art exhibition, the singer revealed she calls her newborn 'Little X.' The 32-year-old singer opened up on Instagram about the change the couple made to their child's name on last Sunday, given that it reportedly wouldn't be accepted legally in the state of California.

The 'Oblivion' crooner told a fan that the couple replaced the number 12 from his name with roman numerals instead. She responded "X AE A-Xii," without providing further insight concerning the reason behind the switch.

One of her followers responded, "Nice! Just removed the numbers to conform to California law." Grimes wrote, "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh." Previously, family law attorney David Glass told People magazine that while the original name is technically legal, California only accepts the use of the 26 letters in the English alphabet for baby names.

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, and the tech entrepreneur welcomed their son on May 4. According to the outlet, the new mom previously took to Twitter and explained the X represents "the unknown variable" and "AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)."

She also shared that part of the name is a tribute to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has "no weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent." As for the "A," it represents "Archangel," which is her "favourite song" and the number "12" represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat. But when the 48-year-old multi-billionaire, participated in a recent episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, he said X is spoken "like the letter" while "the 'AE' is pronounced like 'ash.'"

Musk also claimed it was Grimes who "mostly came up with the name." However, Musk said the A-12 addition was his idea as a nod to the Lockheed A-12. Musk reportedly has five sons from a previous marriage. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian space agency calls Trump's reaction to SpaceX launch "hysteria"

Russias space agency criticised U.S. President Donald Trumps hysteria about the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years, but also said on Sunday it was pleased there was now another way to travel into space. SpaceX...

Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Munda to inaugurate Khelo India e-Pathshala tomorrow

The Sports Authority of India SAI will launch on Monday Khelo India e-Pathshala with an aim to educate young athletes, who have not been able to train in their academies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. SAI will launch the programme in...

Haryana CM summons meeting to discuss Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines

The Haryana government will take a call on the Centres fresh lockdown guidelines, apart from the sealing of borders with New Delhi, at a meeting later in the evening, said states Home Minister Anil Vij before leaving Ambala Cantt for discus...

Travellers to reach station 90 minutes before departure; only those with confirmed/RAC tickets allowed inside station, board trains: Rlys.

Travellers to reach station 90 minutes before departure only those with confirmedRAC tickets allowed inside station, board trains Rlys....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020